South Africa becomes first African country to assume G20 presidency

South Africa, on Tuesday, took over the presidency of G20, becoming the first African country to lead the group of powerful nations, Anadolu Agency reports.

“It is an honour to accept, on behalf of the people of South Africa, the responsibility of the presidency of the G20 for the next year,’’ President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech as he took over the presidency from Brazil at the summit in Rio de Janeiro. The year-long term officially begins on 1 December.

He said South Africa will focus on advancing inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, arguing that it has adopted “solidarity, equality and sustainability” as theme of the tenure.

He said South Africa will seek to strengthen and advance the common pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Pact for the Future.

“Whether it is in Gaza, Sudan or Ukraine, we must all stand in solidarity with those people who are facing hardship and suffering,’’ Ramaphosa said, adding that the G20 must also support countries that are most vulnerable to pandemics and other global public health emergencies.

He said he will work to tackle inequality, which is a major threat to global economic growth and stability, and pledged to bring the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South more firmly onto the agenda of the group.The African Union was accepted as a permanent member of the G20 at the bloc’s summit in New Delhi last year.​​​​​​​

