Iran: judiciary clears student who removed clothes at Tehran university

The Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday that no charges have been filed against the student who removed her clothes at a university in Tehran earlier this month, Arabi21 has reported.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told a press conference that the student was handed over to her family after being taken to a hospital, where it was determined that she was unwell. He confirmed that no legal action was initiated against her.

Widely circulated videos showed the student walking in her underwear in front of Azad University in Tehran before being forcefully taken into a vehicle by men in plain clothes.

During a weekly cabinet meeting last Wednesday, Minister of Science Hossein Simai described the student’s actions as “immoral and unconventional”. Her behaviour “violated social norms, was inconsistent with Islamic principles, and was both immoral and unconventional,” he said, although he noted that she had not been expelled from her university.

The Iranian Embassy in France also confirmed that the student was experiencing family issues and had a fragile mental state. Last Wednesday, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern and shock at the student’s detention.

An Iranian parliamentary committee submitted a revised version of a draft hijab law to the Guardian Council on 30 April. The unelected supervisory body was sent the draft to review, according to Tasnim news agency. If the draft is approved, strict penalties may be imposed for violating dress code regulations, which include the mandatory head covering for women in public spaces.

