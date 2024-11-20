Saudi Arabia and Iran reaffirm commitment to Beijing Agreement

Saudi Arabia and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to implementing all of the provisions of the Beijing Agreement. They also committed themselves to continue the efforts to reinforce good neighbourly relations between the two countries by adhering to the UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation charters as well as international law, including respect for the sovereignty, independence and security of states.

This was stated during the second meeting of the Saudi-Chinese-Iranian Tripartite Committee to follow up on the Beijing Agreement held on Tuesday in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The meeting was chaired by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El-Khereiji, with the participation of a Chinese delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Deng Li, and an Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi.

Riyadh and Tehran welcomed China’s continued positive role, and stressed the importance of its support and follow-up on the implementation of the agreement. China reaffirmed its willingness to continue supporting and encouraging the steps taken by the Kingdom and Iran towards developing their relations in various fields.

According to the SPA, the three countries noted the great importance of these contacts, meetings and mutual visits between senior officials, especially in light of the current tensions and escalation in the Middle East that threaten the security of both the region and the rest of the world.

The participants also welcomed the progress witnessed by consular services between the two countries, which has allowed more than 87,000 Iranian pilgrims to perform Hajj, and more than 52,000 Iranians to perform Umrah with ease and security during the first ten months of 2024.

Riyadh and Tehran expressed their readiness to sign a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), and, together with Beijing, look forward to expanding cooperation between them in various fields, especially on economic matters and politics.

