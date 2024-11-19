Saudi Arabia bans commercial use of national, religious symbols

Saudi Arabia has banned the commercial use of religious, sectarian and national symbols of countries, in a move apparently aimed at preventing their potential misuse or exploitation.

In the new legislation issued by Saudi Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majed Al Qasabi, businesses throughout the Kingdom will be prohibited from incorporating national, religious or sectarian symbols for commercial transactions, such as products or promotional materials.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the move represents the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving the sanctity of such emblems, stating that it “is a necessary step to protect these symbols from misuse while upholding their cultural and religious significance”.

The Ministry highlighted that the ban builds on existing measures prohibiting the use of Saudi Arabia’s national flag in commercial contexts, with that restriction also covering images and names of Saudi leaders by prohibiting their use on printed materials, goods, gifts and promotional products.

Enforcement of the new legislation is reportedly set to begin 90 days after the publication of the move, after which violators will face penalties under Saudi municipal punitive regulations.

