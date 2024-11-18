UNESCO to highlight role of AI on World Arabic Language Day

UNESCO will host an in-person event entitled “Advancing Innovation While Preserving Cultural Heritage” at its Paris headquarters on 18 December, coinciding with World Arabic Language Day.

The programme, supported by Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Foundation, will gather leading scientists, AI experts and cultural leaders to explore how artificial intelligence can bridge the digital divide, drive innovation, preserve cultural heritage and bolster the online presence of the Arabic language.

Despite being one of the six official languages of the UN, Arabic remains underrepresented online. “Arabic, spoken by over 450 million people and holding official status in nearly 25 countries, is a global language with immense cultural significance,” explained UNESCO. “Yet, only three per cent of online content is available in Arabic, restricting access for millions.”

World Arabic Language Day, observed annually on 18 December, serves as a platform for celebrating the Arabic language’s global relevance and fostering cultural connections between diverse communities.

Last month, it was reported that researchers at the University of Sharjah in the UAE had developed an AI system capable of accurately identifying different Arabic dialects. In September, students from the American University of Sharjah created an AI-powered translator to address the lack of Arabic sign language translation services, which earned recognition at this year’s UAE James Dyson Award.

