Iraq Resistance group claims drone attack on Israel military site 

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has attacked an Israeli military site using drones in northern Israel.

“Continuing our approach to resisting Occupation, supporting our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked, on the evening of Tuesday, 19 November, 2024, a location in northern Occupied lands using drones,” the Islamic Resistance said in a statement in Wednesday.

The Islamic Resistance affirmed that its operations would continue with increasing momentum and published scenes of the launch of drones towards the targets.

Iraqi Resistance factions have intermittently claimed responsibility for attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq, citing them as retaliation for the Israeli military’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

