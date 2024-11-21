US warns Iraq that Israel may attack ‘soon’

The US has told the Iraqi government that it has exhausted its efforts to put pressure on Israel not to attack Iraqi territory, Ma’an news agency has reported. Washington noted predictions that Israel may launch strikes “soon” against Iraqi resistance forces.

Iraqi security sources told Saudi channel Al-Hadath that Iraq has taken all necessary measures to respond to potential Israeli air raids. Sources also stated that Israeli air strikes are imminent unless the Iraqi government succeeds in preventing attacks by Iraqi resistance forces against Israel.

Recent months have seen a sharp increase in operations carried out by the Iraqi resistance against the occupation state. Drone attacks have surged, rising from just six in August to 31 in September, and as many as 90 in October.

Since the beginning of this month, at least 65 launches have been recorded, with most threats intercepted by the Israeli occupation forces. While these attacks currently pose more of an operational nuisance than a strategic threat, there is concern that the situation could escalate further.

READ: Iraq bans alcohol in clubs and hotels but concerns raised over drug proliferation