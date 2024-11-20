Iraq bans alcohol in clubs and hotels but concerns raised over drug proliferation

Iraq has officially banned the sale of alcohol in social clubs and hotels, eliminating some of the last venues serving alcohol in the country. The move marks a major step in Iraq’s gradual crackdown on alcohol consumption, which has faced legal and social challenges for years. Violators now face fines ranging from 10 million to 25 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $7,700 to $19,000).

A report by Washington Post notes that, while alcohol has a deep-rooted history in Iraq—beer was first brewed by the Sumerians in ancient Mesopotamia—public consumption has been contentious. Saddam Hussein banned alcohol in the 1990s, and the post-Hussein era saw vigilante attacks on liquor stores. A 2016 ban on the sale, import, and production of alcohol was shelved amid concerns over personal freedoms and minority rights.

In March 2023, the alcohol ban unexpectedly resurfaced in Iraq’s official gazette, Al-Waqa’i Al-Iraqiya, effectively bringing it into force. Protests erupted in Baghdad, with demonstrators warning that the restrictions could stifle the city’s diversity.

Legal expert Ali Al-Asad was quoted by the Post as saying that, “Iraq is a diverse society, and there have been long-standing regulations on alcohol since the monarchy.”

Christian politician Yonadam Kanna meanwhile criticised the law, saying it alienates non-Muslims, tourists, and diplomats, while threatening minority jobs.

On Monday, the Iraqi Christian bloc Al-Warka expressed strong opposition to the government’s decision to implement the ban, warning that the decision could lead to an increase in drug use by those with “unrestricted arms.”

Former MP Joseph Sliwa, head of the bloc, told Shafaq News, “The issue of alcoholic beverages has become a commercial matter under a religious guise. The aim is to make money and pave the way for the spread of drugs controlled by some parties with weapons outside the state’s authority. These parties cover up the issue under the pretext that it is related to religion.”

