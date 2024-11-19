Middle East Monitor
Iraq invites Turkish companies to invest in development projects

November 19, 2024 at 2:50 pm

A banner with Iraqi and Turkish flags is placed on the streets in Baghdad, on April 22, 2024. [Photo by Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Iraq’s Minister of Construction, Housing and Municipalities, Bangen Rekani, has invited Turkish companies to participate in projects in his country and seize available opportunities within the framework of reconstruction and infrastructure efforts, Anadolu has reported.

Rekani made his comment on Monday during a meeting in Baghdad with major Iraqi employers attended by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his delegation. The Iraqi minister praised the projects implemented by Turkish companies in Iraq since 2005 and their entry into the Iraqi market despite numerous challenges.

He emphasised that Iraq is undergoing a significant phase of reconstruction and infrastructure development, calling on Turkish companies to invest in these projects actively.

Rekani also explained that enhancing economic ties between Turkiye and Iraq is key to strengthening political and social relations, contributing to greater stability and security.

