Spain and Iraq to extend railway link from Basra to Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh

Spain is working with Iraq to extend a railway line from Basra to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, aiming to boost trade and tourism between the two countries, reported the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Thursday.

Spain’s Director General of International Trade and Investment, Elisa Varela, was quoted by the agency as saying “There are very good companies in the field of railways, and we are cooperating with Iraq to extend the railway from Basra to Sharm El-Sheikh.” She noted that a Spanish firm is already connecting the shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala by rail, and another company operating in China will soon begin railway projects in other parts of Iraq.

Iraqi News reports that the proposed railway aims to enhance connectivity, potentially offering a more efficient alternative to air and road travel between the southern port city of Basra and the popular Egyptian resort.

Varela also highlighted broader areas of cooperation, including streamlining transportation within Iraqi cities and improving traffic flow. “Some of these projects are still ideas,” she said.

The Spanish official affirmed that “there are agreements to train Iraqis and sign other agreements that facilitate this aspect,” adding that “we strongly support and promote Iraq’s return to the World Trade Organization and we seek to do so.”

