QUOTES - Reaction to the ICC warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

These are reactions to the International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, and Hamas commander, Ibrahim Al-Masri, who is believed to be dead.

The warrants are for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, 2023, and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since then.

Israel:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office:

“Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions levelled against it by ICC,” the office said, calling the move anti-Semitic.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog:

“The decision chose the side of terrorism and evil over democracy and freedom and turned the international justice system itself into a human shield for Hamas’s crimes against humanity.”

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar:

“A dark moment for the International Criminal Court,” Saar said, saying the Court had “lost all legitimacy” and adding that it had issued “absurd orders without authority”.

Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid:

“Israel defends its life against terrorist organisations that attacked, murdered and raped our citizens, these arrest warrants are a reward for terrorism.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett:

“The ICC arrest warrants are a mark of shame, not of Israel’s leaders but of the ICC itself, and its members.”

Israeli Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir:

“The International Criminal Court in The Hague shows once again that it is anti-Semitic through and through.”

Palestinians:

Hamas official statement:

“We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders.”

Senior Hamas official, Basem Naim:

“This is an important step on the path to justice and bringing justice to the victims but it remains a limited and spiritual step if it is not backed practically by all countries.”

United States:

Republican US Senator, Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President-elect, Trump: “The Court is a dangerous joke. It is now time for the US Senate to act and sanction this irresponsible body.”

Europe:

EU Foreign Policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the ICC warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant are not political and the Court decision should be respected and implemented.

Netherlands Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp was cited by Dutch news agency, ANP, as saying the country was prepared to act on the arrest warrant against Netanyahu, if needed.

France’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the French reaction to the warrants would be “in line with ICC statutes”.

Middle East:

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, said the ICC rulings should be respected and implemented, adding that “Palestinians deserve justice”.

