Palestine envoy to UK welcomes ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, calls for full accountability

Palestine’s envoy to the UK, on Thursday, called for the “full force of law” to be equally applied to “Israeli war criminals” after the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant.

Ambassador Hussam Zomlot hailed the ICC arrest warrants, calling them a step towards accountability and justice in Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Let the full force of law be equally applied to Israeli war criminals, and not only for the last 412 days but for the last 28,000 days

he wrote on X, referring to the Nakba (“Catastrophe”) of 1948, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians through their violent displacement and dispossession of their land, property and belongings.

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court, on Thursday, announced it had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes it accuses them of carrying out in Palestinian Territories, including Gaza.

The warrants come as Israel’s genocidal offensive in Gaza recently entered its second year, having already killed some 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 103,000 others.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Territory amid an ongoing and deliberate blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, pushing the population to the brink of starvation.

BREAKING: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu, former DM Gallant