US ceasefire veto at UN confirms complicity in war of extermination, says Islamic Jihad

November 21, 2024 at 10:05 am

US Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations Robert Wood (4th R) attends the meeting as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vetoed for the 4th time a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of prisoners and the prevention of starvation deaths in New York, United States on November 20, 2024 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]

The use of the US veto in the Security Council to block a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza confirms America’s complicity in a war of extermination against the people of Palestine, Islamic Jihad said on Wednesday.

Washington used its veto power against a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a UN Security Council session. The US representative at the Security Council said that the draft resolution failed to “condemn Hamas for its 7 October terrorist attack.” He explained that as far as the US administration is concerned, an unconditional ceasefire means the continuation of Hamas control over the Gaza Strip, and Washington will not accept that.

This is the fourth time that the US has used its veto power to block resolutions calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The latest draft prepared by the ten non-permanent members of the Council was intended to put pressure on the occupation state to end its aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The vote on Wednesday came as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen. The draft resolution called for the “safe and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid and an end to attempts to starve Palestinians,” amid accusations that the occupation is using the blockade as a means of collective punishment to put pressure on resistance groups.

