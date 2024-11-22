ICC prosecutor calls for cooperation on arrest warrants

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan urged member states to fulfil their obligations under the Rome Statute following the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

“We count on the cooperation of all Rome Statute parties to implement these warrants,” Khan stated, expressing grave concern over the escalating violence and shrinking humanitarian aid in Gaza and the West Bank, according to Al Jazeera news network.

Earlier in the day, the ICC confirmed the warrants, accusing Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict since October 2023.

The ICC clarified that the warrants are classified as “confidential” to protect witnesses and ensure the integrity of ongoing investigations. However, it released some details, stating, “Given that behaviour similar to what is discussed in the arrest warrant appears to be ongoing.”

Furthermore, the ICC emphasised the importance of informing victims and their families about the existence of these warrants.

