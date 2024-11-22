The Israeli army is increasingly alarmed by the significant high death toll among soldiers of the elite Golani Brigade, which has reported at least 110 deaths in combat since 7 October, 2023, the highest casualty rate among all infantry units, according to the Hebrew newspaper, Maariv.

In a recent report, military correspondent, Gabi Ashkenazi, emphasised the heavy toll the Golani Brigade has experienced during the war, claiming the losses are a direct result of a combination of military disarray and a lack of discipline within the Brigade which hindered its effectiveness in executing its combat missions.

Ashkenazi conducted interviews with several officers who were involved in operations on both the northern front with Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip. However, critics argue that the report overlooks the intense resistance faced in both regions, as well as the tactical challenges that have often ensnared soldiers in premeditated traps, as noted by military analysts.

One officer involved in the recent battles called for decisive action from the Northern Command Commander regarding the Golani Brigade’s leadership, citing the staggering losses, including the deaths of 110 soldiers. This situation raised pressing questions about the effectiveness of the Brigade leadership and its training practices.

The officer claimed the losses were disproportionate and attributed this to failures in managing military operations. He referenced a specific incident involving a Hezbollah ambush that resulted in the death of one soldier, serious injuries to a company commander, and moderate injuries to the Brigade’s chief of staff, a colonel.

Among the critical errors highlighted in the report was the Brigade commander’s decision to initiate a military operation aimed at exploring a “fortress” in southern Lebanon without proper authorisation from higher military command. Ashkenazi described this move as poor and detrimental, leading to unnecessary casualties.

He pointed out that these operational errors indicate a deeper, systemic issue within the Golani Brigade, namely, a lack of discipline in decision-making processes.

The report underscores a growing concern regarding the disproportionate casualty figures within the Golani Brigade compared to other infantry units, labelling it a “red flag” that warrants the attention of the army’s senior leadership.

The officer who participated in the fighting questioned whether the commanders of the Northern Command, the division, or the chief of staff had considered the reasons behind this alarming disparity in casualties.

He emphasised that all brigades are operating under similar conditions, but the high casualty numbers suggest potential deficiencies in both leadership and operational execution within the Golani Brigade.

