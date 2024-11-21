IDF soldiers will pay for Netanyahu seeking to impose military rule in Gaza, warns Gallant

Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has criticised the efforts of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to distribute food to Palestinians in Gaza by private companies, claiming that this means “military government” in the enclave for which IDF soldiers will pay with their lives. Gallant made his comment on social media on Wednesday evening as the government looks into bringing in a private American company to distribute food in Gaza under the protection of the Israeli army.

“The discussion that will deal with the ‘distribution of food to the residents of Gaza by private companies under the security of the IDF’ is empty words for the beginning of a military government,” warned the former defence minister. “The blood price will be paid by the IDF soldiers, and the State of Israel will pay in light of a poor order of priorities that will lead to the neglect of more important security tasks. Everything depends on the preparation ahead of time of an alternative entity that will replace the IDF in seizing the territory, otherwise we are on the way to a military government.”

He criticised the government’s efforts, pointing out that a military government in Gaza is not part of the goals of the war, but a “dangerous and irresponsible” political act.

Gallant was dismissed by Netanyahu on 5 November. Yisrael Katz took his place, amid disagreements over the way the war was being managed in Gaza.

After causing a major starvation crisis in Gaza with the decision to ban the work of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Israel claims that it is looking into alternatives to distribute aid in the Strip, most notably an American security company.

“Netanyahu and Katz held a four-hour discussion yesterday regarding Gaza with experts, which included a plan to bring a private American security company to Gaza,” reported Israeli Army Radio on Wednesday. The company was not named. According to Israel Hayom newspaper, new Defence Minister Katz has discussed the possibilities of aid distribution with senior army leaders.

As part of its deliberate destruction in Gaza, Israel insists on refusing to allow any Palestinian party to take responsibility for distributing humanitarian aid in the territory, and has banned normal aid distributor UNRWA.

