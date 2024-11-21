Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

IDF former chief of staff says war plan has failed

November 21, 2024 at 8:19 am

Former Israeli army General Gadi Eisenkot [Twitter]

Former Israeli army General Gadi Eisenkot [Twitter]

The former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said that the country’s war plan has gone disastrously wrong, Sama has reported.

Gadi Eisenkot is now a member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. He made his comment at the annual National Security and Democracy Conference, organised by the Israeli Democracy Institute.

Eisenkot accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “doing nothing” to bring back the hostages from Gaza. He added that the war plan went wrong because there are people in the room who do not want to see the war come to an end.

READ: US once again vetoes UN Security Council ceasefire resolution on Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending