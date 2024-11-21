IDF former chief of staff says war plan has failed

The former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said that the country’s war plan has gone disastrously wrong, Sama has reported.

Gadi Eisenkot is now a member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. He made his comment at the annual National Security and Democracy Conference, organised by the Israeli Democracy Institute.

Eisenkot accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “doing nothing” to bring back the hostages from Gaza. He added that the war plan went wrong because there are people in the room who do not want to see the war come to an end.

