US once again vetoes UN Security Council ceasefire resolution on Gaza

The US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on Wednesday that demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

It also urged the prevention of starvation of Palestinians.

The draft resolution, submitted by 10 elected members of the Council – Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland – received 14 votes.

The resolution “demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties”, while reiterating “demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” as it urged the Security Council to fulfil its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

It highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis and demanded “immediate access by the civilian population in the Gaza Strip to basic services and humanitarian assistance indispensable to its survival.”

The draft resolution rejected “any effort to starve Palestinians” and called for “the facilitation of full, rapid, safe and unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance at scale to and throughout the Gaza Strip.”

Urging all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, it also demanded the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2735, which includes provisions for hostages, Palestinian prisoners and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

It also requested reports from UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on its implementation and a comprehensive needs assessment for Gaza within 90 days.

The US veto, however, prevents the measures from being enacted.

Ahead of the expected US veto, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana’s envoy to the UN, said that “the resolution before the Council is the product of several weeks of consultations among all Council members.”

“It was prompted by the Council’s deep concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, including what was unfolding in North Gaza, and the need for an urgent response to that situation,” she said.

US previously vetoed 3 Gaza resolutions

US deputy envoy to UN, Robert Wood, said after the vote, “We made clear throughout negotiations we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages,” and that “a durable end to the war must come with the release of the hostages.”

“Simply put, this resolution would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas. There’s no need to come back to the negotiating table,” he added, accusing the Palestine Resistance group of rejecting ceasefire deals.

The US previously vetoed three Security Council draft resolutions that called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

The US vetoed resolutions in October 2023, December 2023 and in February, while abstaining in votes on other draft resolutions.

