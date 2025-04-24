3 wounded in fresh US air strikes in Yemen

Three people have been wounded in fresh US air strikes in war-torn Yemen, the de facto Houthi government said on Thursday, Anadolu has reported. US warplanes struck the Eastern Geraf area in the capital Sanaa, injuring one person and causing material damage, explained the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

Two more people were injured in separate strikes in the northern Saada province, added the Saba news agency.

The Houthis denounced the US strikes as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.” There was no immediate US comment on the report.

The US has carried out nearly 1,000 air strikes in Yemen since 15 March, killing 217 civilians and wounding at least 430, mostly women and children, based on official Houthi data that excludes losses among their armed forces.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthi group and later threatened to “completely annihilate them.”

The Houthis have targeted Israel-linked cargo ships passing through the Red and Arabian Seas, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where over 51,300 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli genocide.

The group halted attacks when a ceasefire in Gaza was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but resumed them after Israel renewed air strikes on the enclave last month.

