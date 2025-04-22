12 killed, 30 injured in US air strikes on market, residential area in Yemen

Twelve people were killed and 30 others injured in US air strikes that targeted a market and a residential neighbourhood in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Sunday evening. Three other provinces were hit by air strikes yesterday.

The Ministry of Health affiliated with the Houthi government said the figures were a “preliminary toll” as “ambulance and civil defence teams are continuing to search for victims under the rubble”.

In the early hours of Monday, US warplanes carried out four air strikes on the Serwah district and two on the Al-Jubah district in the central province of Marib, according to Al Masirah TV.

Three additional strikes were launched on Harf Sufyan district in Amran province, in northern Yemen, in addition to four on the southern outskirts of Saada city, and another on the Sahar district of Saada province.

A separate air strike also targeted Jabal Al-Mahweet district in Al-Mahweet province, north of the country.

No immediate information was available regarding total casualties or material damage in the newly targeted areas.

No official US statement has been issued regarding the air strikes.

