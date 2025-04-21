US air strikes target Yemen’s capital: Houthis

US warplanes carried out a wave of air strikes on Yemen’s capital late Sunday in the latest round of near-daily attacks since the Trump administration announced a major military offensive against the Houthi group in March.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel said on X that the strikes targeted the Faj Attan area in Ma’een District of Sanaa in two raids, followed by an attack on a sanitation project in the Asr area of the district. It said additional strikes hit the Farwa neighbourhood of Sanaa and a market in Sanaa’s Shu’ub District.

No details have emerged so far on potential casualties or the extent of material damage.

The US has not yet commented on the report.

Earlier Sunday, the Houthi group said the US was preparing for a ground operation in Yemen, warning that such a move “threatens to fully destabilise the situation.”

On Thursday, US air strikes on the Houthi-controlled Ras Issa port in Al Hudaydah province killed 80 people and injured 150, including port workers, staff and paramedics, the group said.

Washington said that US forces destroyed a fuel platform at Ras Issa to degrade the Houthis economically.

The US has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Yemen since 15 March, killing 205 civilians and injuring 406, mostly women and children, based on official Houthi data that excludes losses among their forces.

US President Donald Trump said last month that he had ordered “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthi group and later threatened to “completely annihilate them.” ​

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where at least 51,000 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault.​​​​​​​

The group halted attacks when a ceasefire in Gaza was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas but resumed them after Israel renewed air strikes on the enclave last month.

