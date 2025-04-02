19 civilians killed in Israel strike on UNRWA clinic in northern Gaza

Israeli air strikes hit a UNRWA clinic in northern Gaza killing more than 20 Palestinian civilians, including 9 children, and injuring dozens more today. The attack on the Jabalia clinic, sheltering displaced families, sparked a fire that burned victims’ bodies. Israel claimed… pic.twitter.com/oyBzdZqW9H — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 2, 2025

At least 19 Palestinian civilians, including nine children, were killed today in an Israeli air strike on a health clinic run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

Dozens of people were also injured in the attack on the UN-run clinic where hundreds of displaced civilians have sheltered in Jabalia town, the source added.

According to witnesses, the strike has caused a big fire at the building, burning the bodies of several victims.

The Israeli army admitted the attack, claiming that Hamas members were allegedly operating inside the clinic, without providing any evidence.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli attack and called for international pressure on Israel “to halt its genocide, displacement and annexation, and impose a political settlement per international law.”

The same UNRWA clinic has previously been attacked by Israeli warplanes since October 2023.

The Israeli army escalated its air strikes across Gaza this morning, killing at least 21 people in separate attacks across the enclave, according to medics.

