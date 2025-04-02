4 Palestinians injured in settler attack in Jericho

Four Palestinians were injured yesterday afternoon when extremist Jewish settlers attacked visitors at the Al-Auja Spring in northern Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to local sources, settlers escorted by the occupation’s soldiers attacked citizens who were visiting the Al-Auja Spring on the third day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The settlers attacked citizens with pepper spray and beat others, injuring four of them.

They also grazed their sheep in the area to force the visitors to leave.

The Red Crescent reported that its paramedics managed to help only one injured young man in the area, as Israeli soldiers refused to release other wounded citizens to its ambulance crew.

In a separate incident, Israeli occupation forces demolished a horse stable and several structures in the east Jerusalem town of Abu Dis on the pretext that it was built without the necessary license.

According to local sources, the stable spans an area of five dunums, shelters over 30 horses, and serves as a livelihood for three families.

Occupation forces also handed a Palestinian citizen in the town a notice ordering him to demolish his car wash within 48 hours.

