Israel raids Dheisheh refugee camp, threatens Palestinians with forced displacement

April 2, 2025 at 2:22 pm

The Israeli army raids Askar al-Qadim and Askar al-Jadid refugee camps, arresting a number of Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank on March 18, 2025 [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces today raided the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, and threatened Palestinian residents with forced displacement.

During the raid, soldiers stormed and searched homes and distributed leaflets warning residents that they could face the same fate as Palestinians recently displaced from camps in the northern occupied West Bank.

The latest Israeli raid in Nablus comes amid a military offensive in occupied territories, particularly in Jenin and Tulkarm, where the Israeli army has been engaging in aggressive operations since 21 January.

Israeli occupation soldiers and settlers have killed more than 940 Palestinians and injured nearly 7,000 in the West Bank since 7 October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal in July. It demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

