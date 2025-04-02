Over 1,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since 18 March

Over 1,000 Palestinians, including at least 322 children, have been killed since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on 18 March. A further 609 were injured during the same period, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Israel has also repeatedly targeted journalists covering its attacks with local sources saying that an Israeli warplane bombed the apartment of journalist Mohamed Al-Bardawil in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, killing him along with his wife and three children yesterday.

Bardawil worked as a broadcaster for the Voice of Al-Aqsa Mosque radio station.

READ: Israel to expand Gaza military offensive with large-scale forced displacement