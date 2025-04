Israeli settlers use digger to expand West Bank settlement Israel's occupation authorities are ramping up settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, with settlers building a new road near Salfit. This development aligns with a wider strategy to increase displacement efforts, encroaching further on Palestinian territory. Despite a July 2024 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling declaring these settlements illegal under international law, Israel's right-wing government continues to approve new settlement projects, including plans for thousands of new housing units announced in early 2025.