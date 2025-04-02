US air strikes on water facility in Yemen kill 3 civilians

US air strikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah City targeted a water management building on Tuesday evening, killing at least three civilians and wounding two others, the Palestinian Information Centre has reported.

According to local media outlets, the facility attacked is in Al-Mansouriyah district in Hudaydah province. The US also targeted Yemen’s northern provinces of Saada and Hajjah.

The current US bombing campaign has taken a heavy toll on civilians, with at least 25 being killed in just the first week from 15 March to 21 March, according to official reports from Yemen. The US has been bombing northern Yemen every day since 15 March.

