50,000 Yemenis left without water after US air strike on Hudaydah

At least 50,000 people were left without water in western Yemen yesterday after a US air strike hit a drinking water tank in the coastal Hudaydah province, the Houthi group said.

The group’s Al-Masirah TV said the attack targeted the water tank in Al-Sanif village and damaged a water facility in the Mansouriyah district of Hudaydah, disrupting the water supply to over 50,000 people across eight rural villages.

The outlet aired footage showing the aftermath of the attack on the water facility.

A water reservoir lays in ruins after US overnight strikes on Al-Hodeidah, Yemen#Al_Hodeidah #Yemen #USA pic.twitter.com/Ku9ayHsvTa

📌Yemeni sources report US aggression targets a water tank in Al-Mansuriyah district, Hudaydah province “The casualty toll of the American… — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) April 2, 2025



On Tuesday, the Houthi group said that four people were killed and three others injured after US air strikes in Hudaydah. Three more strikes were reported in Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen, but no casualties were reported.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 61 civilians were killed and 139 others injured in US air strikes across Yemen since 15 March.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis and later threatened to “completely annihilate them.”

The Houthis have targeted Israel-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab El-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 50,400 people.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas but resumed them after Israel unilaterally ended the ceasefire and resumed air strikes on Gaza last month.

READ: US air strikes on water facility in Yemen kill 3 civilians