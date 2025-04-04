Muslim prayer room vandalized at New York University, prompting outrage, investigation

New York University (NYU) has launched an investigation after a prayer room used by Muslim students at its Manhattan campus was vandalized Thursday afternoon, drawing condemnation from university officials, student groups, and civil rights advocates, Anadolu reports.

Fountain Walker, NYU’s vice president for Global Campus Safety, described the act as a “desecration of a religious space” in a message to the university community on Friday.

“This vandalism is hateful and repugnant, and completely at odds with our inclusive campus community,” Walker said. “NYU has a zero tolerance approach to it and condemns it.”

The university’s Campus Safety Department is investigating the incident, and law enforcement, including the New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force, has been called in. The university urged anyone with information to contact Campus Safety.

The Islamic Center at NYU said a student discovered the vandalism and anti-Muslim graffiti in the prayer room located in Bobst Library late Thursday. The Center said the incident had left students feeling fear, outrage, and anxiety.

“While our hearts are heavy, we must acknowledge this reality with clarity: this incident is not isolated,” the Center said in a statement. “Many in our Muslim community have endured increasing Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric in recent years. What happened in our prayer space reflects the broader discrimination and challenges Muslims face nationwide.”

The attack occurred just days after the conclusion of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, called for accountability and stronger protections.

“This vile act of desecration is a direct assault on the Muslim community at NYU and beyond,” said Afaf Nasher, Esq., Executive Director of CAIR-New York. “For any student to walk into their prayer space—a sacred space—only to find it defiled is deeply disturbing.

“Considering the insanely harsh and often unjust treatment Muslims face at this institution for non-egregious conduct, we expect NYU to immediately take measures to protect its Muslim students and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable.

“We join students in demanding a full hate crime investigation and disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” Nasher added.

The Islamic Center said it is working with the NYU administration to restore the prayer space quickly and address the broader issues the incident has revealed.

University officials have not publicly disclosed the nature of the graffiti or the extent of the damage as the investigation continues. NYU has pledged to increase security around the space and continue outreach to affected students.