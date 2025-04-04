University of Birmingham faces legal action over ‘punitive’ crackdown on pro-Palestine protesters

The University of Birmingham (UoB) is facing legal action following its disciplinary proceedings against two students involved in pro-Palestine activism. The European Legal Support Centre (ELSC) has filed legal submissions to the University’s Misconduct Panel, calling for the immediate dismissal of charges against Mariyah Ali and Antonia Listrat, who are being targeted for their peaceful protest and calls for divestment from arms companies linked to Israeli military operations.

The disciplinary hearing, scheduled for 7 April, comes amid a broader crackdown on Palestine solidarity across UK campuses. A recent investigation by Liberty Investigates and Sky News revealed that, since October 2023, over 113 students and staff at more than 28 universities have faced disciplinary action for supporting Palestinian rights. The report also uncovered collaboration between some universities, police and private intelligence firms to monitor and intimidate activists — creating what campaigners describe as a “climate of fear”.

The students at the centre of the Birmingham case were disciplined after demanding the University cut ties with arms manufacturer, BAE Systems, which supplies equipment to the Israeli military. Their campaign followed Israel’s widely condemned assault on Gaza, which has killed over fifty thousand people and left the Territory in ruins.

Despite mounting condemnation — including statements from Coventry MP, Zarah Sultana, who called the action “an assault on democratic rights”, and UN Special Rapporteur, Gina Romero, who raised concerns over “harassment, intimidation and reprisals” — the University has continued with disciplinary measures against the students.

The University’s decision also stands in stark contrast to the clear will of the student body. Both Mariyah and Antonia were elected to prominent student leadership roles: Mariyah as Ethnic Minorities Officer, and Antonia as Guild President. A Palestine solidarity motion was passed by the student community, but later blocked by the Guild’s board of trustees — fuelling further outrage over institutional over-reach.

Student campaigners argue that penalising elected representatives for engaging in activism sends a dangerous message, undermining campus democracy and violating legal obligations under both the Education Act 1986 and the Human Rights Act 1998, which guarantee freedom of expression, assembly and political belief.

Anna Ost, Senior Legal Officer at the ELSC, warned that the University’s actions set a precedent that threatens wider dissent on campus:

“We are deeply concerned that the University’s intention and effect in targeting these two students is to dissuade the wider University community from speaking out for Palestine. The University needs to change its approach, drop the disciplinaries and demonstrate that fundamental freedoms are still promoted on its campus.”

Mariyah Ali condemned the University’s actions as both politically motivated and discriminatory:

“The disciplinary process against Antonia and me is a blatant attempt to suppress dissent and silence the wider student movement. This authoritarian crackdown is not just an attack on our right to protest — it is a display of institutional Islamophobia and bureaucratic repression. The student movement for Palestine is stronger than ever.”

Antonia Listrat linked the protest to broader struggles for justice and democratic rights:

“Protest is an integral part of campus life and of a healthy and progressive society. As far-right rhetoric rises throughout the world, we need to make a huge effort to protect our rights and uphold international law and morality. Funding genocide is violent, protesting genocide is peaceful.”

