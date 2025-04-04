Paid to protect? AIPAC-funded ‘Israel First’ US politicians warn UN against investigating Tel Aviv

In yet another indication of the “Israel First” agenda promoted by Republican members of Congress, senior US lawmakers have threatened to impose sanctions on the UN if it proceeds with efforts to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes.

In a letter dated 31 March 2025, US Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Representative Brian Mast (R-Florida), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, cautioned UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, against establishing a special investigatory mechanism targeting Israel within the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). They warned that such actions would lead to sanctions similar to those imposed on the International Criminal Court (ICC) following its issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

The lawmakers expressed concern over what they described as the UNHRC’s “overwhelming and disproportionate” focus on Israel, labelling it part of a “concerning and insidious anti-Israel trend” within the UN. They asserted that any UN entity supporting an Israel-specific international investigative mechanism would “face the same consequences as the ICC faced for its blatant over-reach and disregard for sovereign prerogatives.”

The UN has consistently rejected the claim pushed by advocates of Israel that it targets the apartheid state. It argues that Israel is often the subject of investigations because of its ongoing violation of international law since its founding in 1948. Critics also point out that the UN has been ineffective in holding Israel to account for its many violations of international law and human rights abuse.

This development follows the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants on 21 November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes during Israel’s military operations in Gaza. In response, the US House of Representatives passed the “Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act” on 9 January 2025, imposing sanctions on ICC officials involved in these actions.

Senator Risch and Representative Mast have been prominent supporters of Israel. Senator Risch has led initiatives such as the “Stand with Israel Act”, aimed at countering perceived bias against Israel within the UN. He has also opposed measures to withhold arms sales to Israel, stating that such actions would “abandon a key ally”.

Representative Mast, a US Army veteran, volunteered with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) after his military service, citing shared values of “freedom, democracy and mutual respect for all people”. He has been a vocal advocate for Israel in Congress, wearing an IDF uniform to the US Capitol in a show of support after 7 October.

Both lawmakers have received substantial contributions from pro-Israel groups. Senator Risch has received approximately $255,787 from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Representative Mast is said to have received nearly $700,000 from AIPAC over his career. Critics argue that such contributions influence their staunch pro-Israel positions, raising questions about prioritising foreign interests over American constituents.

The UN has faced criticism for its alleged focus on Israel, with multiple investigations into Israel’s human rights violations. The UNHRC has established various commissions of inquiry and fact-finding missions concerning Israel’s actions in illegally Occupied Palestinian Territories, leading to accusations of bias and disproportionate scrutiny.

