Saudi crown prince, Iran president discuss regional developments

April 4, 2025 at 10:51 am

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on February 17, 2025. [Evelyn Hockstein / POOL/AFP/ Getty Images]

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported today.

During the call, the leaders exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, “expressing their shared wishes for peace and prosperity for their respective nations and the wider region,” SPA said.

The conversation also covered “key developments in the region, with the two leaders reviewing several issues of mutual interest, including ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations,” it added.

Pezeshkian’s outreach to the crown prince comes on the heels of a broader diplomatic effort by Iran, which reaffirmed its readiness to enhance relations with Islamic countries and neighbouring nations earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Pezeshkian also held phone calls with the leaders of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Bahrain, underscoring Iran’s commitment to improving ties across the region, according to Iranian news agency IRNA.

Pezeshkian invited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Iran for further discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation and emphasised the need for a collaborative approach to resolving regional challenges.

Similarly, in a call with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Pezeshkian expressed Iran’s unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with Jordan, while also condemning Israel’s violations of ceasefire agreements in Gaza.

