Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Dallas rabbi who spread false Hamas rape claims arrested for child abuse

April 5, 2025 at 11:17 am

Rabbi Yizhak Meir Sabo

Rabbi Yizhak Meir Sabo

A rabbi who publicly spread false claims about Hamas raping Israeli women on 7 October 2023 has been arrested for sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Rabbi Yizhak Meir Sabo, 43, was charged with indecency with a child, court records show. Authorities arrested him on 1 April and set his bail at $100,000. He was placed on leave by the school in which he worked when the reports surfaced on 27 March.

Sabo allegedly repeatedly pulled down a male student’s trousers and touched his genitals. The abuse allegedly occurred while the student was in grades 9-12. Sabo also watched the student shower and sent him inappropriate messages.

School officials called the reports “shocking and serious” and banned Sabo from campus and all school-related activities. More families have since come forward with additional concerns.

Sabo helped spread unverified claims that Hamas fighters committed “mass sexual violence” during the 7 October infiltration in Israel.

READ: Muslim prayer room vandalized at New York University, prompting outrage, investigation

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending