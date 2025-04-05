Dallas rabbi who spread false Hamas rape claims arrested for child abuse

A rabbi who publicly spread false claims about Hamas raping Israeli women on 7 October 2023 has been arrested for sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Rabbi Yizhak Meir Sabo, 43, was charged with indecency with a child, court records show. Authorities arrested him on 1 April and set his bail at $100,000. He was placed on leave by the school in which he worked when the reports surfaced on 27 March.

Sabo allegedly repeatedly pulled down a male student’s trousers and touched his genitals. The abuse allegedly occurred while the student was in grades 9-12. Sabo also watched the student shower and sent him inappropriate messages.

School officials called the reports “shocking and serious” and banned Sabo from campus and all school-related activities. More families have since come forward with additional concerns.

Sabo helped spread unverified claims that Hamas fighters committed “mass sexual violence” during the 7 October infiltration in Israel.

READ: Muslim prayer room vandalized at New York University, prompting outrage, investigation