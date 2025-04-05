UN rights chief 'very concerned' over crackdown on student protestors on US campuses

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday expressed concern over efforts to suppress debate and peaceful demonstrations on university campuses across the US, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I’m very concerned about attempts to limit debate and peaceful protests on several US university campuses, including the intimidation and arrest of students for exercising their legitimate rights, no matter where they are from,” Turk told an event hosted by the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

The UN rights chief emphasized the critical role universities play in fostering dialogue, activism, and the protection of human rights.

“Universities are the natural home of discussion and dialogue around what our rights mean and how to protect them in the 21st century. That open and frank debate is what helps us progress,” he said.

“As a young student, I myself admired the strong tradition of activism, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly in American universities,” he added.

READ: Muslim prayer room vandalized at New York University, prompting outrage, investigation

His remarks came amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian students and academics, including the detention of Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk at Tufts University, Palestinian activist and recent Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, and Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri, whose visas and green cards were revoked.

The administration alleges that they supported the Palestinian group Hamas, though no evidence has been publicly provided to substantiate the claims.

Their detentions followed online targeting by pro-Israel groups such as Canary Mission, which blacklisted them for their pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Condemning antisemitism “unreservedly,” Turk also criticized efforts to label all criticism of Israeli government policies and military actions as “antisemitic.”

“Free speech is fundamental to society, particularly when there is a sharp disagreement on major issues. It must never be conflated with incitement to violence or hatred,” he said.

He urged students to use their access, energy, and privilege to champion human rights and promote justice in the digital age and beyond.

“You have unparalleled access to opportunities, information, and connections around the world,” he said. “I urge you to put your energy and your creativity, your access, and your privilege to work for the common good… to support and protect human rights today and in the future.”

READ: US lobbies UN Rights Council forsaken by Trump, diplomats say