Yemen’s Houthis reject Trump’s claims over deadly air strike on Eid gathering

Yemeni officials in the Houthi-led government have strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims that a deadly air strike targeted a secret gathering of military leaders in Hodeidah, branding it a “heinous crime” against civilians.

Trump posted drone footage yesterday showing a strike on a group of over 70 people, claiming: “These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack… Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!” The video showed a massive explosion, but offered no further details on the time or location.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2025

A source from the Sanaa-based government told Yemen’s Saba News Agency that the footage actually depicted a traditional Eid al-Fitr social event — not a military meeting. “Such events are organised in various provinces during every holiday and occasion,” the source explained, stressing that “there is no connection between those present and military operations.”

The strike, believed to be part of an ongoing US air campaign targeting the Houthi-aligned Yemeni armed forces over the resumption of Red Sea operations in support of Gaza. The Yemeni army has pledged not to halt operations until Israeli aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.

— ayden (@squatsons) April 5, 2025

“This heinous American crime… reflects the extent of American bankruptcy and failure in its aggression against Yemen,” the source stated, calling it “an extension of the genocide being carried out by the Israeli-American aggression in Gaza.”

Yemen’s Health Ministry reports that US strikes have killed at least 92 civilians and wounded 165 others since mid-March. Meanwhile, the US has deployed a second aircraft carrier to the region.

Meanwhile, army spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that multiple branches of the Yemeni military targeted US Navy vessels, including the USS Harry S. Truman and a supply ship, in the Red Sea yesterday. Cruise missiles, drones, and an anti-ship ballistic missile were used in the operation, which Saree said disrupted a planned US assault.

