Dutch tighten controls on military and dual use exports to Israel

The Dutch government said today it had tightened export controls for all military and “dual use” goods destined for Israel, Reuters reports.

All direct exports and the transit of these goods to Israel will be checked to see if they comply with European regulations, and will no longer be covered by general export licences, the government said in a letter to parliament.

“This is desirable considering the security situation in Israel, the Palestinian territories and the wider region,” Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Trade Minister Reinette Klever wrote.

“Exporters will still be able to request permits, that will then be checked against European regulations.”

The government said no military goods for Israel had been exported from the Netherlands under a general permit since Israel started its war on Gaza in October 2023.

It said that the general licence for the export of “low risk information security goods”, such as routers for network security, was frequently used for export to Israel.

It estimated that between 50 and 100 permits for the export of those goods would now have to be requested on an individual basis.

A Dutch court last year ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used to violate international law during the war on Gaza. Israel denies violating international law.

READ: King Faisal ‘threatened the US to reuse the oil weapon’ over Israel’s intransigence after the 1973 embargo, UK documents show