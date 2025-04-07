Egypt, France elevate relations to strategic partnership

The leaders of Egypt and France signed a joint declaration today to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

The declaration was inked following talks in Cairo between President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Egyptian television showed AL-Sisi shaking hands with Macron and exchanging a copy of the joint declaration.

Macron arrived in Cairo yesterday for a three-day visit to Egypt for talks with Egyptian officials on bilateral ties and regional developments. His trip began with a tour of the Grand Egyptian Museum in western Cairo and a walk through its historic streets, especially the Khan El-Khalili bazaar.

A trilateral summit to discuss the situation in Gaza is scheduled for today between Al-Sisi, Macron, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

The summit comes as the Israeli occupation army escalated its attacks on the Palestinian territory, where more than 1,300 people have been killed and 3,400 others injured in air strikes since 18 March, when Israel unilaterally terminated a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement and returned to bombing Gaza.

More than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in the brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.

Egypt: Presidential strategist says army ready for war