Gaza health centres 'constantly under attack' by Israel: UNRWA chief

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said today that all health centres in Gaza are under constant attacks amid a deadly Israeli onslaught on the territory.

In a statement marking World Health Day, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that health workers are killed and injured in Gaza.

“Health centres are constantly under attack. Basic medical & health supplies are running out,” he said.

“Medical staff are exhausted after having tirelessly dedicated their lives to the community & the wounded. They constantly have to make tough decisions about which lives to save.”

Two million people are scarred for life with trauma & shock, battling with the invisible wounds of mental health

the UNRWA chief said.

The Israeli occupation army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on 18 March and has since killed nearly 1,400 Palestinians and injured over 3,400 others since, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s brutal onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

