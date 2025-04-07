Hamas calls for West Bank to rise up against Israeli occupation in protest at Gaza aggression

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement called on Sunday for the West Bank to participate in the general strike and marches scheduled for today in the occupied territory in protest at the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas official Abdel Rahman Shadid pointed out that the ongoing Israeli crimes, the genocide and ethnic cleansing operations in Gaza, and the aggression, abuse and Judaisation policies imposed by the Israeli occupation and its illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank mean there is no choice but to rise up against the occupation.

“All our people in the West Bank must fulfil their important national role, especially in light of the horrific massacres and brutal crimes being perpetrated against their brothers in the Gaza Strip” he said.

Shadid called for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to shoulder the responsibility of supporting the residents of Gaza and challenging the Israeli genocide in the enclave.

“It is shameful for free people to remain silent about what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank and not to lift a finger against the occupation’s massacres,” he added.

