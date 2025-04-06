Leaders of Jordan, Egypt, France to hold summit talks on Gaza on Monday

The leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and France will hold summit talks in Cairo on Monday to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip amid renewed Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu reports.

A statement by the Jordanian Royal Court said the summit between King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and French President Emmanuel Macron will focus on the “dangerous situation in Gaza.”

The summit comes as the Israeli army escalated its attacks on the Palestinian territory, where more than 1,300 people have been killed and 3,200 others injured in airstrikes since March 18, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

On Saturday, Macron said that he would travel to Egypt to attend a trilateral summit in Cairo upon an invitation from his Egyptian counterpart.

The Egyptian presidency also said that Sisi and Macron discussed developments in Gaza over the phone and underlined the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

Nearly 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

