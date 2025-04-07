Iran raises alert level, threatens US, Israel, Hebrew media says

Iran has raised its alert level to the highest state of readiness and has openly threatened the United States and Israel, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, confirmed that the Iranian military has been placed on high alert. In a statement, Khamenei emphasised the seriousness of the situation and warned of the possible consequences of external threats.

In addition to the threats towards the United States and Israel, Iran issued a direct warning to its neighbours, including Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Turkiye and Bahrain, making it clear that any assistance provided to the US in launching an attack on Iranian soil, including the use of airspace or territorial grounds, would be deemed a “hostile act” and would place those countries “in the line of Iranian fire”.

This escalation comes amidst growing tensions in the region, with the geopolitical implications potentially involving neighbouring states in any conflict between the US and Iran.

