Israel issues dozens of demolition orders in East Jerusalem

April 7, 2025 at 12:22 pm

A view of wreckage of a Palestinian house after Israeli army demolished house for unknown reasons in Jaba town, east of Jerusalem on April 03, 2025. [Hisham K. K. Abu Shaqra - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces yesterday distributed dozens of demolition notices to residential, agricultural and commercial facilities in several neighbourhoods in the town of Anata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, a Palestinian official said.

Mohammad Al-Kiswani, deputy mayor of Anata, said in a statement that the Israeli army has not distributed all the notices and therefore, it is not yet possible to know how many buildings are at risk.

He explained that the Israeli occupation forces raided a number of neighbourhoods, imposed a strict siege, set up checkpoints and prevented residents from moving between the neighbourhoods they raided.

Al-Kiswani indicated that the number of notices is extremely large, foreshadowing a large-scale demolition operation of homes and commercial establishments.

Israeli occupation forces have escalated their violations and raids in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in parallel with their genocide in Gaza.

