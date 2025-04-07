Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy with US citizenship in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian boy with US citizenship was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, Palestinian officials said on Sunday. According to the Israeli military, a “terrorist” was shot as he endangered civilians by hurling rocks, Reuters has reported.

The incident is the latest in a surge of violence and near-daily confrontations in the volatile West Bank, where settler violence and clashes between Israeli occupation forces and armed Palestinians have kept it on edge.

The mayor of Turmus Ayya, Adeeb Lafi, told Reuters earlier in the day that Omar Mohammad Rabea, 14, was shot along with two other teenagers by an Israeli settler at the entrance to Turmus Ayya and that the Israeli army pronounced him dead after detaining him. All of Israel’s settlements and the Jewish settlers who live in them are illegal under international law.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the incident as an “extrajudicial killing” by Israeli forces during a raid in the town, saying it was the result of Israel’s “continued impunity”.

“During a counterterrorism activity in the area of Turmus Aya, IDF soldiers identified three terrorists who hurled rocks toward the highway, thus endangering civilians driving,” said the Israeli army in a statement. “The soldiers opened fire toward the terrorists who were endangering civilians, eliminating one terrorist and hitting two additional terrorists.”

Settler violence in the West Bank, including incursions into occupied territory and raids on Bedouin villages and encampments, has intensified since the Gaza genocide began in October 2023.

European countries and the previous US administration under President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on violent Israeli settlers, although the White House under President Donald Trump has since lifted them.

The Israeli military has also in recent months carried what it called a “large-scale military operation” in the West Bank to root out “militants”. The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, although largely based in Gaza, has over recent years expanded its reach in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority, dominated by the rival Fatah faction, exercises limited governance.

