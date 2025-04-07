Kremlin says Russia is ready to do all it can to help resolve US-Iran nuclear tensions

The Kremlin said today that Russia is ready to do all it can to help resolve tensions between the United States and Iran around Tehran’s nuclear programme, as Washington demands Tehran agree to a new nuclear deal or be bombed, Reuters reports.

Moscow has repeatedly offered to mediate between the two sides after warnings of military action against Iran by US President Donald Trump rattled nerves across the region.

“We are in constant consultations with our Iranian partners, including on the topic of the nuclear deal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“This process will continue, including in the near future. And, of course, Russia is ready to make every effort, to do everything possible to contribute to this problem’s resolution by political and diplomatic means.”

During his first term, Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran’s disputed nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran says it needs nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and denies it is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

Tehran has pushed back against Trump’s demands for direct talks, with a senior Iranian official issuing a warning over the weekend to neighbours that host US bases that they host could be in the firing line.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last week that Trump’s comments about bombing Iran only served to “complicate the situation” and cautioned that strikes could be “catastrophic” for the wider region.

