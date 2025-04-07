Lebanon: Civilian killed in Israel drone strike despite ceasefire

A Lebanese civilian was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon today, in the latest violation of a November ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

The state news agency NNA said the strike targeted a motorcycle repair shop in the town of Taybeh.

The attack came one day after two civilians were killed in an air strike on a bulldozer near Zibqin, a town in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported over 1,250 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 100 fatalities and more than 330 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by 26 January, but the deadline was extended to 18 February after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

