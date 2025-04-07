Men claiming to be ‘fascists, Nazis’ attack camp for Palestine outside US embassy in London

A group of around ten men violently attacked peaceful protesters who were manning the Community Camp 4 Palestine (CC4Pal) outside the US embassy in London around midnight on Saturday.

The attackers also tore down banners calling on the US to stop Israel’s war crimes and genocide in Palestine, and were heard shouting “F*** Palestine”, witnesses said.

Police were called and a member of the camp was hospitalised with “suspected broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and concussion” as a result of the violent attack, a statement issued by CC4Pal said.

The attackers told the anti-genocide protesters that they were “fascists and Nazis who hated Palestinians and Arabs”. The assault came after several people passed by the camp during the day and called camp members “terrorists”, the protesters reported.

Commenting on the event, community camp member Sateesh said “these young men were motivated by an unchecked hatred of Palestinians which the government and media have nurtured by signaling to the public for the last year and a half that Palestinians are disposable and all violence against them is justified.”

Community camp member Moeen stated: “This assault was racially motivated and is a direct result of the misinformation spread by the mainstream media and politicians who are controlling the narrative and portraying the Palestinians as inhuman and undeserving of the rights we all take for granted. We are fast becoming a dystopian society led by a fascist government that’s wedded to imperialist and racist agendas and that needs to stop.”

“The Metropolitan Police needs to conduct a thorough investigation into this hate crime and bring the responsible individuals to account.”

CC4Pal is a volunteer-run protest camp outside the US Embassy in London. It was initially set up for a week in April 2024 and has been a constant presence since 1 September 2024 calling for justice and freedom in Palestine.

