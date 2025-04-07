UNICEF: 21 malnutrition treatment centres close in Gaza due to Israeli aggression

UNICEF spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf yesterday announced the closure of approximately 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza due to the resumption of Israeli military aggression and the issuance of evacuation orders in operational areas.

In a press statement, Abu Khalaf explained that UNICEF is awaiting a report from the special body tasked with assessing food security in Gaza to present the findings.

He further emphasised that Israel continues to impose a blockade on Gaza, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, nutritional supplements, and other essential materials for the 35th consecutive day.

UNICEF reported on Saturday that more than one million children in the Gaza Strip have been deprived of life-saving assistance for more than a month, warning that “the continued denial of aid entry into Gaza constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and has dire consequences for children.”

UNICEF also confirmed that it has thousands of aid parcels waiting to be delivered to Gaza, stressing that they must be allowed entry immediately.

It also reported that complementary food supplies for infants in Gaza have run out, and only enough ready-to-use milk remains to feed 400 children for a month.

