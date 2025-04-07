US launches 6 air strikes in Yemen, Houthis say

US warplanes launched six air strikes in Yemen today, the Houthi group said.

The group’s Al-Masirah TV said three strikes targeted the Al-Ammar area in the northern Saada province and three others hit the Bani Hassan area in Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen.

No information was yet available about injuries or damages.

The US has intensified air strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen in recent days at an unprecedented rate, resulting in casualties and property damage, according to the group.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered a “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis and later threatened to “completely annihilate them.”

The Houthis have targeted Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 50,700 people in a brutal onslaught.

