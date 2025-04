The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen announced Sunday that it targeted a US supply ship in the Red Sea.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group targeted the ship attached to the US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman with a ballistic missile.

He said the attack lasted several hours, and it prevented the US from carrying out offensive actions against Yemen.

