Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Gaza journalist dies of injuries after Israeli strike on hospital

April 8, 2025 at 11:58 am

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour, a correspondent for Palestine Today has died after severe burns he sustained in an Israeli strike on 8 April 2025

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour, a correspondent for Palestine Today has died after severe burns he sustained in an Israeli strike on 8 April 2025

A Palestinian journalist died today of severe burns he sustained in an Israeli strike on a tent for journalists in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis yesterday, local media said.

Footage showed Ahmed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today news agency, burning alive after the strike on the journalists’ tent near Nasser Hospital yesterday.

According to the official news agency Wafa, Mansour died early today.

His death brought to two the number of journalists killed in the attack, while eight others were injured.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack yesterday, claiming that the strike targeted journalist Hassan Elslayeh, who Tel Aviv claims is a Hamas member. The military said that Elslayeh was injured in the attack and provided no evidence of their claims regarding his links to resistance factions.

At least 211 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to local authorities.

READ: Rights group slams Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists’ tent in Khan Yunis

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending