Gaza journalist dies of injuries after Israeli strike on hospital

A Palestinian journalist died today of severe burns he sustained in an Israeli strike on a tent for journalists in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis yesterday, local media said.

Footage showed Ahmed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today news agency, burning alive after the strike on the journalists’ tent near Nasser Hospital yesterday.

According to the official news agency Wafa, Mansour died early today.

His death brought to two the number of journalists killed in the attack, while eight others were injured.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack yesterday, claiming that the strike targeted journalist Hassan Elslayeh, who Tel Aviv claims is a Hamas member. The military said that Elslayeh was injured in the attack and provided no evidence of their claims regarding his links to resistance factions.

At least 211 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to local authorities.

READ: Rights group slams Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists’ tent in Khan Yunis